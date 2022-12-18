Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill look gorgeous in ethnic attires as they pose with Dabboo Ratnani; PIC

Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill are the top actresses in the telly industry and both enjoy a massive fan following. Though both are busy with their professional errands, the divas have still maintained an active social media presence and their pictures go viral within a blink of an eye. Their gorgeous photos are mostly captured by the popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Dabboo Ratnani needs no introduction! He has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time and has clicked several top-notch celebrities from the TV and Bollywood industries.

Today, Dabboo Ratnani shared a new photo with the top actresses Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill. In these photos, the three are all smiles as they pose for the pictures. In this picture, Shehnaaz looks resplendent as she is dressed in a floral printed saree, whereas Rupali Ganguly looks gorgeous in a red and white lehenga. Dabboo is seen sporting a green blazer on an all-black outfit. Sharing this photo, Dabboo captioned it with three hearts emojis.

Take a look at their PIC here-

About Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill has turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann to promote their films. Shehnaaz's first rap song Ghani Syaani with MC Square also released on December 5 on Play DM YouTube channel. Along with this, she also has her Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in her kitty.

About Rupali Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly is presently busy with her hit show Anupamaa and essays the main lead role in the show. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Speaking about her personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh.