Rupali Ganguly believes Anupamaa makers took a huge risk by casting her; Here’s WHY

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses in the telly industry at present. The senior actress has been in the industry for a long time. Although she has featured in many TV dramas and shows over the years, it's her stint as Anupamaa that brought her long-due recognition. At present, the actress enjoys an immense fan following for her role. Recently, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her role in the show and the love she received from the masses.

'Rajan Shahi took a huge risk in casting me'

Rupali Ganguly credits the showmakers for the success of Anupamaa. Talking about the producer Rajan Shahi's fantastic vision and his team of talented writers and executors, Rupali shared, "I thank God that he chose me to play the character, his protagonist, and gave me the opportunity not only to showcase my talent but he also took a huge risk with casting a 42-year-old protagonist for the role of a 42-year-old." She further explained that usually younger actresses are usually chosen to play the roles of mothers on screen. But for this show, the timeline and the age lines are very real and the actress believes that this connected with the audience.

Here's a photo of Rupali Ganguly with Rajan Shahi:

Rupali Ganguly on essaying the role of Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa became a household name and the actress believes that the story of the show is relatable to every woman in the society. This is what made the show so popular. She said, "You'll find one Anupamaa in every household. I think the city dwellers are more emancipated. We believe in the liberation of women and everything. But the fact remains that 80% of India still believes in the patriarchy system. And I am no one to condone it. I think every woman identifies with it because there's Anupamaa, Baa and Vanraj in every house. All these characters are so real and that is why it is so relatable. Anupamaa is not perfect and I don't think anybody in this world is perfect." She further added that it is Anupamaa's imperfections and vulnerability that connected with the viewers.

