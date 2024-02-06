Rupali Ganguly has become a household name with her lead role in Anupamaa. She maintains an active social media presence and keeps giving a glimpse of her both personal and professional life to her fans. Recently, she took time off from work and headed for a vacation to celebrate a special milestone in her life. A few hours ago, the actress shared a fun clip with her husband, marking their wedding anniversary.

Rupali Ganguly completes 11 years of marriage

Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, on February 6. Showering love and affection on her husband, the actress dropped a funny video featuring Ashwin on her Instagram handle. This short clip shows how the two are opposite from each other. While Rupali showcases herself as a hyperactive personality, Ashwin turns out to be a quiet individual.

The video shows Rupali Ganguly joyously dancing and having fun with a soft toy in her hands. However, on the other hand, her husband is sitting quietly with a monotonous expression. Sharing the video, Anupamaa actress wrote, "Opposites truly attract! The yin to my yang, 11 years and counting! Here’s wishing you lots of patience to jhelo me and lots of love for both of us to keep rising in love with each other every day! To many more sunrises and sunsets together, you truly are the wind beneath my wings! Happy Anniversary @ashwinkverma (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at the video:

Fans wish Rupali Ganguly on her anniversary

As soon as Rupali Ganguly shared the video on social media, congratulatory wishes flooded in. Her co-actor from Anupamaa Mehul Nisar wrote, "Happy Anniversary rups n ashwin @rupaliganguly @ashwinkverma u managed to make a proper reel with Ashwin."

One of the fans reacted, "Happpiessstt Anniversary My People Aap dono hmesha bahut Bahut khush rho and aise hi ek dusre ko pyaar krte rho. Thu thu th (May you both always be very happy and keep loving each other like this)." Another comment read, "Wishing you both a very very very Happy Anniversary @rupaliganguly and @ashwinkverma ji... May God bless you both.... Stay happy and healthy always... Humesha khus raho aap dono aur be always stay together forever and ever... God protect you evil eye."

Have a look at some comments:

