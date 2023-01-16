Rupali Ganguly dazzles in new PIC; Check out 5 stunning PICS of Anupamaa actress that will leave you smitten

Rupali Ganguly popularly known as Anupamaa has been an audience's favorite for a long time, owing to her acting prowess. She has been one of the most renowned and popular actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Rupali has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. The Anupamaa actress has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed is flooded with glimpses of her family pictures, interesting reels, photos with her co-stars, and stylish solo snaps. Rupali has an amazing style sense, and her pictures stand proof of this statement. Rupali Ganguly dazzles in new PIC:

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of her in a shimmery maroon dress. The actress looked nothing less than a fashion icon as she posed for the picture here. Her intense gaze, charming smile, and gorgeous look definitely melted many hearts and numerous fans and friends have reacted to Rupali's picture. Sharing this photo, the Anupamaa actress captioned, "Good morning sunshine." As soon as this picture was up on the internet, it went viral within a blink of an eye. Kanwar Dhillon commented, "Stunning shot!", Sagar Parekh wrote, "ufff", Jaswir Kaur wrote, "Whistle Whistle" and many others penned beautiful comments for Rupali's breathtaking photo.

Take a look at her PIC here-

This is not the first time the actress surprised fans by sharing her amazing off-screen looks. Though most of her pictures are in gorgeous traditional outfits, there have been times when the Anupamaa actress stunned fans with her photos in contemporary to modern attires. Here are 5 PICS of Anupamaa actress that will leave you smitten:

Sunshine:

Clad in this yellow outfit, Rupali looks nothing less than sunshine and exudes charm as she poses here. Her curly and wavy tresses and bronze eye makeup elevates her entire look and she looks extremely beautiful. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "Fire in my soul Grace in my heart."

Kaftan look:

Seen here is a no-error look! Rupali looks absolutely stunning as she strikes a pose in a gorgeous blue printed kaftan. Her subtle makeup, necklace, and high ponytail perfectly complement her outfit. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "You’re yet to see… The best of me..!!"

Boss lady:

Make way for the boss lady as she is here to win hearts with her breathtaking look and talent. Nailing her yellow pearl studded blazer effortlessly, Rupali looks breathtaking as she strikes a captivating pose. She kept her accessories minimal and went for white stud earrings, while her makeup is subtle. Sharing this picture, she penned, "Stepping into spring in style... I'm my own sunshine."

Chi yet stylish:

Rupali is indeed a Fashion Icon as she can nail any outfit with grace! Here, the Anupamaa actress donned a chic white shirt, left her curly tresses open, and looks absolutely gorgeous. Her million-dollar smile can sweep anyone off their feet, and her charm is simply unbeatable. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Just good vibes and love! "

Gorgeous:

Another gorgeous picture of the star as she can't stop melting our hearts! Rupali has an amazing fashion sense and can shine bright in any attire. It is no different here! The diva looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she opted for a one-shoulder green and blue beautiful top and paired it with white pants. Here again, she flaunts her gorgeous smile and looks cute as she strikes a pose. Sharing this picture, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "As William Hazlitt has said, “A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles". It is hence proved that Rupali can nail any outfit, be it on-screen or off-screen, and will look stunning anyway. Rupali Ganguly's personal life: Rupali Ganguly tied the knot to businessman Ashwin K Verma on 6th February 2013. The couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh. Rupali Ganguly's professional front: Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

