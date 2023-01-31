Rupali Ganguly expresses her joy for playing Anupamaa, calls producer Rajan Shahi a 'magician'; Watch

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. Rupali Ganguly expresses her joy for playing Anupamaa:

In a recent event, Rupali Ganguly got emotional as she spoke about her journey in her show Anupamaa. Rupali said, "Motherhood happened, and I took a break for 6 and a half years. Rajan Shahi comes back into my life with this magic (points towards Anupama's poster)." It is then seen that Rupali gets teary eyed and everybody teases her. She continued, "20 years to have a picture and the name of the show. It means so much. Eternally thankful and thankful to Rajan Shahi. You're is a magician. Thank you Star Plus. Whenever I go out I feel happy when people call me Anupamaa." Talking about her schedule, Rupali said, "I sleep only for 3 to 4 hours every day because I'm so excited to come back to the show every day."

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh. Speaking about Anupamaa, the show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. About Rupali Ganguly: Rupali Ganguly rose to fame after essaying Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also starred in popular daily soaps such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

