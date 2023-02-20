Rupali Ganguly happily poses with fans as she gets snapped at the airport with her son; See PICS

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but her real down-to-earth behavior towards everyone is also appreciated by her fans. Not only her talent but her amazing sartorial choices have also been the talk of the town for a while now. Recently, Rupali was spotted at the airport with her son and the mother-son duo looked perfect. Rupali Ganguly gets snapped at the airport

Recently, Rupali was spotted at the airport as she arrived with her son Rudransh. The mommy-son duo looked super stylish as they posed for the paps. The Anupamma actress was seen donning a navy-blue maxi dress and kept her hair wide open. Rudransh, on the other hand was twinning with his mother as he wore a blue tshirt but paired it with white shorts. Moreover, the actress was also seen clicking pictures with her fans. Check out the pictures here

Rupali Ganguly's professional front Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looks ravishing as she flaunts her sequined purple saree; See PICS