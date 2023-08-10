Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa completing 1000 episodes: I live as Anupamaa, show has deep impact on my life

Rupali Ganguly is presently one of the prominent actresses in the television industry. Her stunning appearance and exceptional portrayal of Anupamaa Kapadia in the hit drama series Anupamaa have won over numerous hearts. The show recently marked a significant milestone by completing 1000 successful episodes. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, the accomplished actress candidly discussed her journey and the remarkable triumph of the show.

Rupali Ganguly on her character and the show completing 1000 episodes

Rupali Ganguly in an interview with Tellychakkar expressed her happiness about the show completing 1000 episodes and her character saying, “Yes I live as Anupamaa as we actors live in our characters for almost 12-14 hours so the show has a deep impact on me and my life. I wish I was like Anupamaa but there are times when my Rupali comes out whenever I get really angry. While Rupali comes out with all her respective flaws, Anupamaa with all her imperfections still remains perfect.”

Take a look at the new promo of the show

On being asked if she is similar to her character Anupamaa in terms of her forgiving nature and being emotionally strong, the 46-year-old actress said, “Yes I do tend to forgive and forget people very easily and I do that only with people whom I really care about and love them truly. So that way it becomes really easy to forgive and forget someone’s mistakes because the love for your people matters more than anything else in the world. If you do not really love somebody so that forgiving side is not there so in that way I am actually very strong but not really emotionally strong. I would like to be emotionally strong but physically yes I am actually very strong.”

To celebrate the 1000th episode of Anupamaa, the entire cast and crew came together for a grand celebration on the set. The show's producer and his mother also joined the festivities, which included a cake-cutting ceremony. The entire team congratulated each other for achieving this remarkable milestone. The actors shared delightful pictures and videos from the celebration on their social media accounts. Over the years, Anupamaa has consistently entertained the audience and has remained a trending topic on social media. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its portrayal of a strong middle-class woman and her struggle against patriarchal society to establish her own identity.

The upcoming twists of Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the audience will see a showdown between Anupamaa and Dimpy. Anupamaa will slap Dimpy for her misbehavior and claim the division of the house. The show airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

