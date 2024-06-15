Rupali Ganguly is known for her role as Anupama in the hit TV show Anupamaa alongside Gaurav Khanna. She has received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her performance.

Earlier today, Gaurav’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced backlash for a video where she was seen dropping her pet cat. Social media criticized her harshly, calling the act insensitive.

Some tweets accused Rupali Ganguly of influencing negative comments against the couple. Rupali quickly responded to these accusations today, on June 15.

Rupali Ganguly reacts to trolls

Taking it to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rupali reacted to a user’s tweet: “Please make it clear that how much you have been paid by @TheRupali PR team to downgrade #Gauravkhanna and his wife. You are the most cruel and disgusting for insulting #AkankshaChamola who has nothing to do with crap #Anupamaa show.”

The Anupamaa actress dismissed the claims, urging critics to approach her directly instead of making assumptions. In a direct response to a tweet alleging her involvement in a campaign against the couple, Rupali wrote, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this. Jai Mata Di."

Rupali Ganguly appeals for kindness and decency

Additionally, Rupali emphasized the need for kindness and restraint in online interactions. She highlighted the importance of promoting positivity instead of negativity, expressing worry that involving families in public disagreements could detract from essential causes like animal welfare, which she strongly advocates for.

In another tweet, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity. Also please DONOT drag the families into the regular slamfests.”

Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha sparked controversy with a video comparing a kitten to a child. In the video, she holds a white kitten, kisses it, and then drops it on the ground. She says kittens are more fun than human kids because you can cuddle them all day and easily handle them by picking them up and dropping them anywhere.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been a part of several television shows, such as Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Sanjeevni, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she portrays the role of Anupama in the hit TV serial Anupamaa alongside Gaurav Khanna.

