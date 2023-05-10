Rupali Ganguly reveals she was on 'maternity leave' when she was approached for Anupamaa

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly became a household name after her stint in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. The show became a fans' favorite show and has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Rupali also rose to fame as Anupamaa and is adorably addressed by her reel name instead of her real name.

Rupali Ganguly talks about Anupamaa:

Now in a conversation with India Forums, Rupali Ganguly expressed her joy of being able to essay the role of Anupamaa and thanked the audience for the love. Rupali shared, "My journey as Anupama has been an adventurous ride. The love that I receive from the audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal.”Further, Ruplai revealed that she was on a maternity break due to which she was away from work for a long time. However, when Anupamaa was offered to her Rupali decided to give it a chance.

She shared, "It is because of Anupama that I have received so much admiration from the audience. Fans have loved the chemistry of Anuj and Anupama, since the time Anupama aired, it has been number one on the TRP charts. I feel blessed when I hear fans saying Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalte Rahe.”

Rupali Ganguly's professional life:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

