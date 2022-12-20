Rupali Ganguly shares a BTS video from Anupamaa sets; Asks fans to GUESS what’s happening

Rupali Ganguly is quite a popular name in the television industry for her titular role in the daily soap, Anupamaa. The actress enjoys a massive social media following, and she never misses a chance to update her fans about her personal and professional life. Despite having a busy schedule, Rupali manages to share glimpses from her daily life and her fans never leave a chance to shower her with love. Recently, the actress shared a BTS video from her sets and asked her fans to guess about it. Rupali shares a BTS video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a BTS video from the sets of Anupamaa and we can see the actors preparing for their respective scenes. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Taaza Taaza BTS🥰 Chalo guess karo what’s happening!!!” As soon as she shared the video, the comment section got flooded with lots of responses from fans guessing what might be there in the upcoming episodes. One user wrote, “happy scenes are coming soon”, while another wrote, “whatever it is, I just hope it’s happy and light.” Well, after seeing the video, we just can’t wait to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for the audience. Here’s the video

About Rupali Ganguly Recently in a conversation, Rupali shared that she is glad to be a part of Anupamaa as the track is meant to motivate the people. For the unversed, the show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. On the work front, the actress who is currently acing in her role in Anupamaa, was earlier a part of shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and many more.

