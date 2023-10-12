Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse as friends treat her to mouth-watering food; see Anupamaa’s foodie adventures

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most liked shows on Indian television at the moment. The show's leading star, Rupali Ganguly, has earned widespread recognition and fame thanks to her role in Anupamaa. With an illustrious career in Indian television, Rupali Ganguly has consistently impressed audiences with her exceptional acting abilities. Her stellar performances, charming personality, and down-to-earth attitude have endeared her to a vast fanbase. Rupali Ganguly also maintains an active presence on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life. Just a few hours ago, the actress delighted her followers by posting pictures of some delectable food on her social media account.

Rupali Ganguly enjoys mouth-watering delicacies:

Rupali Ganguly, who is undoubtedly basking in the glory of her fame, due to her role in Anupamaa, recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her delightful culinary indulgences. Just a few hours ago, she posted a story on her Instagram account, showcasing a tantalizing spread that included kheer, a delicious shake or smoothie, and a mouth-watering parfait bowl. Her caption humorously read, “Just the day u decide to go on a diet.”

In another story, Ganguly expressed her gratitude by tagging her friends and thanking them for treating her to some tasty paani puri.

Adding to the culinary delights, she shared yet another picture on her Instagram story, featuring delectable cakes and tiramisu. The tempting visuals surely left her followers craving something delicious for themselves.

Rupali Ganguli’s success story

Rupali Ganguly's journey to success is a testament to her remarkable talent, unwavering determination, and her ability to adapt to different roles and characters. Ganguly first made her mark in the entertainment industry with her debut role as Monisha Sarabhai in the popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. This iconic show gained immense popularity and catapulted her to stardom, making her a household name in India.

Her career showcased her versatility as she took on diverse roles in other serials such as Kahiin To Hoga, Bhabhi, and many more. In 2020, Rupali Ganguly made a triumphant return to television with her lead role in the show Anupamaa.

