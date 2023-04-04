Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse from her family trip to an exotic location; WATCH VIDEO

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but her real down-to-earth behavior towards everyone is also appreciated by her fans. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a glimpse from her beautiful family trip to an exotic location.

Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse from her family trip

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shared an amazing video from her family to trip to an exotic location. In the video, we can see the actress having fun with his son Rudransh and husband Ashwin. Along with the video, she wrote, ‘This was 6th of February and I’m back here again with my family, along with my mom who is already in love with this place. Just a round up of all the fun I had at @anchaviyo... Ashwin rudransh and I had a blast and we loved our experiential stay... Thank You for the warm hospitality, the beautiful scenery and letting us explore the amazing property!!! @vijal2511.’

Here’s the video

Rupali Ganguly's work

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

