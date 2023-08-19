Rupali Ganguly shares VIDEO of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from archives; it has NOSTALGIA written all over it

Actress Rupali Ganguly has risen to be known as Anupamaa, the titular role from the ongoing blockbuster drama Anupamaa. However, if you ask a 90s kid about the actress they will quickly remember her iconic role of Maya Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Recently , Rupali took to her social media account to share a beautiful video from the sets of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which will definitely take everyone down on a nostalgic trip.

Rupali Ganguly shares an adorable video from the sets of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Rupali Ganguly shared a cute behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account from the sets of her old show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai captioning it as, “ From the Archive of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai , some 19 years back full with amazing energy, chemistry, biology, physics , writing , do you all miss ..”. The video begins with the entire cast singing the title song of the show and later one by one they are seen talking about themselves, the show and the other actors in the show.

Take a look at the video here

The cast is seen engaging in a fun banter as they run around the sets and pull each other’s leg. We see actor Satish Shah who played Indravadhan Sarabhai and Ratna Pathak Shah who played Maya Sarabhai telling how Rupali aka Manisha has always been a scapegoat for all the pranks. Ganguly who is spotted in a beautiful saree accepts that she has always been the target of all pranks. In the meanwhile actor Sumeet Raghavan who played Ganguly’s onscreen husband Saahil Sarabhai jokingly tells how they have been tolerating her for 9 months while the latter tries to shut him up.

Later, director Deven Bhojani too opened up about the cast of the show and how they are very much similar to the characters in real life. He opened up about how Ganguly gave him hilarious ideas to show Maya’s house as middle-class, taking inspiration from her own dirty house. He said how Ratna ji is similar in terms of a sophisticated attitude to Maya pointing out the tissues around and Satish ji trying to instigate a fight between two people like Indravardhan.

More about the show

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a rage during the time it aired. The show focused on the daily life of the Sarabhai family and how their antics lead to hilarious outcomes. Due to popular demand, the show was retained for a second finite season on Hotstar.

