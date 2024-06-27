Rupali Ganguly shows her love for saree in latest glimpse from Anupamaa set; Co-actor Aashish Mehrotraa reacts

Rupali Ganguly, who effortlessly carries contemporary as well as ethnic fashion, has captivated her followers with her latest post. The actress uploaded a series of pictures showing off her ethnic best from the sets of her ongoing television serial, Anupamaa. The post caught the attention of her co-stars, who showered their love and admiration for her in the comment section.

Rupali Ganguly exudes elegance in a maroon and green saree

The Anupamaa actress treated netizens with a stunning series of photographs taken on the sets of the show. The actress looked resplendent in a maroon saree, intricately designed with a green border and adorned with golden patterns.

The maroon saree, a classic piece, featured elaborate golden designs woven throughout. The green border provided a striking contrast, enhancing the richness of the maroon fabric. Ganguly paired the saree with a matching green and golden brocade blouse, which perfectly complemented the saree’s intricate detailing.

Check out Rupali Ganguly's photos here:

In the caption accompanying the photos, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Draped in the magic of maroon saree for the dhamaakedaar wedding functions," indicating that the pictures were taken during a wedding sequence on the show.

The first few photographs showcased Rupali Ganguly's grace and elegance as she posed for the camera, flaunting her style. In the third and fourth photos, the actress is seen beating a dhol tied around her neck.

Her choice of accessories, including a pair of red sunglasses, added a modern touch to the traditional attire, perfectly matching the color of her saree and enhancing her overall look. She also wore a green kundan neckpiece and matching bangles.

Reaction of Anupamaa co-stars

The post received an outpouring of admiration and compliments from her co-stars and fans alike. Mehul Nisar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Nishi Saxena, and Aneri Vajane, her fellow actors from Anupamaa, left sweet comments. While Aashish wrote, "Ufffff ufffff ufffff," Nishi wrote, "beautiful."

Meanwhile, talking about her stint in Anupamaa, she essays the lead role of Anupama alongside Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.

