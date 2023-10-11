Rupali Ganguly spends her morning on Anupamaa sets with ‘Gabbar’

Anupamaa is currently one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Rajan Shahi's show enjoys a large viewership, which includes individuals of all ages. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name with Anupamaa. Other actors of the show are also equally popular among the viewers. They are active on social media and share glimpses from the sets. Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of how she spends her mornings on the sets of Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly shares glimpses of her mornings on Anupamaa sets

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share glimpses of how she spends her mornings on Anupamaa sets. In her first post, she can be seen sitting on her chair, all ready for her shot. A dog can be seen sitting behind her on a stool. She calls the dog, 'Gabbu' and asks it to stare at her camera. The dog looks briefly and gets busy licking its paws. As the dog does not respond to the actress, she says, "Gabbu is busy preening and cleaning himself." Then, she also wishes her fans good morning, and writes in the caption, "Good morning from #Gabbar."

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post here:

In the next post, Rupali Ganguly shares an adorable moment of Gabbu walking up to her and resting his head on the actress' lap and then walking away. The actress pats him and says, "Who is lazy? Who is a lazy dog? Let me see your shakal, I'm talking to you." She captioned the post with her nickname for Gabbar, "Maza Lazy Mahashay."

Talking about the current storyline of Anupamaa, recently, Anupamaa's son Samar passed away. The entire Shah family is in shock and is grieving. On the other hand, Dimpy, Samar's wife is pregnant with his child. Vanrajj and others blame Anuj for the incident and they forced him out of the house.

For the unversed, Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, and since then, the show successfully managed to top the TRP chart every week. The show also stars Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, and many others in pivotal roles.

