Rupali Ganguly spends Sunday morning with her son Rudransh and pet Radha; Drops an adorable VIDEO

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, who has been the audience's favorite actress for a long time, never skips a chance to surprise her fans with her social media posts. Despite having an erratic schedule, Rupali smoothly manages to have an active presence on her social media handle and keeps posting pictures and videos. Her Instagram feed is flooded with glimpses of her personal and professional life, her gorgeous picture, and interesting reels.

Today, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared an adorable video with her fans on her Instagram handle. In this clip, the actress is seen spending her precious Sunday morning with her son Rudransh and pet Radha. She is seen lip-syncing Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle's popular song 'Yeh Vaada Raha' as she adores her babies. Sharing this video, Rupali captioned, "My Happiness." Her on-screen son Samar aka Sagar Parekh also commented on the video and wrote, "Soooo cute". Rupali's brother Vijay Ganguly also praised this video and wrote, "Awwwww! My Radhu and joji!!"

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

Rupali Ganguly talks about her journey:

Reflecting upon her journey of several years, Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to have two iconic shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa to her name. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali mentioned how her journey has been great over the years. She added, "For any actor to get one iconic show in this lifetime is a very big deal, and I am truly blessed to get two iconic and outstanding shows with phenomenal scripts and insanely great makers. In one life time how lucky can I get? It's been a beautiful journey. I did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, I was playing the negative lead in Sanjivani and I didn't know I could get out of that mould but the whole idea was to do something different every time, I won't like to see myself on screen if I became repetitive, then how can I expect people to watch me."

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh.

About her character Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 pm.