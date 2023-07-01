Rupali Ganguly spotted at airport with family; Fans guess what she is up to

Renowned actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her lead role in the hit television show Anupamaa, was recently spotted at the airport with her family. The actress, who had been on a vacation, returned to the city after enjoying a memorable time with her loved ones in Mauritius. Five days back, she left the city and flew off to Mauritius with her husband, son, and mother.

Rupali Ganguly spotted at the airport

After spending quality time with her family in the picturesque locales of Mauritius, Rupali Ganguly arrived at the airport accompanied by her loved ones. In the morning today, she was spotted in a white shirt that had green patterns all over and matching pants. Her loose-fitted outfit is ideal for travel. The no make-up look showed the beauty of the actress. She posed with her fans at the airport and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Earlier, the actress mentioned that this trip was special for her as this was her mother's first international trip. Rupali Ganguly uploaded pictures of her travel on social media.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly and her family here:

Reaction of fans

Rupali Ganguly has captured the hearts of audiences with her exceptional acting skills and captivating performances. Her portrayal of Anupamaa Shah, a strong-willed woman navigating through life's challenges, has earned her immense praise and a dedicated fan following. With her remarkable talent, she has become a household name and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. As soon as news of her return spread, fans couldn't contain their excitement, taking to social media to express their anticipation and curiosity about her next move. It was recently reported that her character, Anupamaa will move to the USA leaving behind her husband and daughter. Users commented on the video asking for an update on her TV show. One comment reads, "US main shoot karne kab jaoge?"

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty opens up on ‘being labelled names’ as contestant recalls being abused