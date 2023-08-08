Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa achieves this milestone; any guesses?

Anupamaa needs no introduction. The family drama which started with low hype went on to become one of the most popular and loved shows in the Indian Television industry. The show enjoys massive popularity on social media and is having a blockbuster run on the trp charts. Now the show has achieved another milestone of 1000 episodes.

Anupamaa completes 1000 episodes

The blockbuster family drama Anupamaa has kept the audience hooked on its latest twists and turns. The show keeps making headlines every day for some other reason. Recently the show hit a milestone of 1000 successful episodes and a grand celebration was held at the sets of the show. The entire cast and crew along with the producer and his mother gathered together to congratulate each other on this glory. A cake-cutting ceremony was held with the makers and the actors elated by the show’s massive success. The entire team Anupamaa is on cloud nine as this definitely a big moment for them as not every show manages to entertain the audience for so many years and achieves the glory of 1000 episodes.

Take a look at the latest clip from the show

What makes Anupamaa so appealing?

The story of Anupamaa is quite simple yet powerful. The show follows the journey of Anupamaa, a woman who had devoted her entire life to serving her family without caring about her own life and desires. However, her peaceful life goes upside down when her husband Vanraj disrespects her and cheats on her with his colleague Kavya. She finally decides to take a stand for herself and live her life on her own terms by divorcing her husband despite the patriarchal society trying to pull her down. Anupamaa finally recognises the talent in her and decides to start her own dance academy and soon her life takes an interesting when she crosses paths with her classmate Anuj Kapadia.

Anuj has been in love with her since their college days and Anupamaa too reciprocates his feelings later and the two get married. The audience fell in love with the promising storyline of Anupamaa where a middle-class and traditional woman fights against the world for her identity and also the fairytale yet subtle love story of Anupamaa and Anuj played beautifully by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.

The upcoming twist of Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa the fight between Anupamaa and Malti Devi will become intense as the latter will try to use the former’s kids in her revenge. On the other hand, Vanraj will decide to accept Kavya’s child for the family’s happiness. The show airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

