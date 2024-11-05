Rupali Ganguly steps out with family, holding husband Ashwin Verma close while posing for paparazzi amid ongoing controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Rupali Ganguly has hit the headlines after her stepdaughter has made shocking claims against her. The Anupamaa actress is yet to comment on the entire controversy. Well, amid the ongoing developments in her personal life, Rupali stepped out with a family to spend some quality time. She posed for the paparazzi with her husband, Ashwin Verma, and their son, Rudransh.

The trio being spotted together received comparatively more attention because of Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha's unheard revelations about her. Rupali, Ashwin, and their son enjoyed a delightful outing as they posed for the paparazzi, each sporting warm, candid smiles.

Later, the trio held each other while posing for the camera. At one point, Rupali wrapped her arm around Ashwin, leaning in to rest her head affectionately against his chest. For the outing, the Anupamaa fame opted for a red suit. The actress' husband complemented her look with a casual ensemble consisting of a striped shirt, comfortable grey shorts, and sneakers. Their son wore a white T-shirt, shorts, and red shoes.

Take a look at the video here:

Coming to the ongoing controversial developments, Esha Verma, Ashwin Verma's daughter from his previous marriage, accused Rupali Ganguly of abusing her and her mother. One of her old posts is circulating on the internet wherein Esha claimed that the actress controls Ashwin and is mentally troubled.

Responding to her allegations, Ashwin posted a note that read, "I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

Another excerpt from the note read, "I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

For the unversed, Esha Verma posted a picture with Ashwin and Rupali on her official Instagram handle, captioning it, "cheersin’ with the star-ents (parents)."

