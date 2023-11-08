Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash; Diwali outfit inspiration from your favorite divas

Diwali is the time of year to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, and good over evil, and spread festive cheer. It is also a time to dress up in your traditional best and enjoy a feast with family and friends. If you are looking for some inspiration for your Diwali outfit, look no further than your favorite celebrities!

Whether you plan to spend Diwali at home with your loved ones or with your friends burning firecrackers and eating good food, you should look your best. Take a cue from Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Nidhi Shah, Shraddha Arya, and other divas of the television industry to look your best on Diwali.

Rupali Ganguly in fuschia pink saree

This fuschia-coloured saree paired with a light pink blouse looks stunning on Rupali Ganguly. It has subtle embroideries near the pallu of the simple solid-colored saree. A designer blouse like the actress's or a halter neck top in a contradictory color will give a chic touch to the outfit.

Style it with minimal accessories to let the saree do the talking. Focus on earrings and hair accessories. Feel free to experiment and choose what looks best on you.

Nidhi Shah's indo-western outfit

This red Indo-western outfit on Nidhi Shah looked stunning. Featuring a red cut-out crop top that accentuated her toned midriff, a sheer red stripe worn like a cape that added elegance to the outfit, and a red pleated skirt that mimicked a saree, the outfit featured a red strappy cut-out crop top. Nidhi Shah looked radiant in the overall look, which was both stylish and festive.

If you want to avoid gorgeous suits and sarees but turn heads at the Diwali party with your outfit, then go for this indo-western ensemble. Less is more is the mantra for the makeup and style of this outfit.

For accessories, choose golden danglers and matching golden stilettos.

Tina Datta’s less is more look in chikankari suit

Tina Datta is a beauty to behold in this baby pink chikankari kurti paired with white chikankari pants. The kurti has white thread embroidery all over and a tie on the side, making it ideal for those who want to keep the look simple yet elegant.

Chikankaris are oh-so-festive and when in doubt, you can wear them to stand out from the crowd. The white chikankari pants added a touch of contrast to the outfit and made it look more festive. Tina completed her look with soft waves framing her face and loud pink lips. Make sure to take note of her make-up.

She looked radiant in the outfit and is the perfect example of how to dress for a Diwali party. Choose this simple outfit if you want to spend the evening burning firecrackers and don’t want the inconvenience of a saree or flowy lehenga.

Tejasswi Prakash’s classic purple saree

Tejasswi Prakash's see-through purple saree is a beautiful and elegant choice for a Diwali outfit. The solid-colored purple saree can be styled any way you want. Pair it with a silver noodle strap blouse for the extra oomph or wear it with a white blouse like the actress for a more subtle look.

The saree is made of a sheer fabric and the white border along the edge adds a touch of elegance. If you are in the mood to dress up, go for heavy accessories for a glam look. Pair silver neckpiece- a mirror studded choker with matching earrings and silver cuffs in the wrist for the ultimate glam look for Diwali evening.

This saree is perfect for a Diwali party or a gathering at home. Depending on your mood and style preference, play around for an Instagrammable look.

Mouni Roy’s black shimmer saree

Shimmer and the festive season go hand in hand. For divas who like to stand out from the rest with their sartorial pickles and loves to take risk, then what better than an all-over shimmer black saree?

Mouni Roy teaches us how to carry this look without looking like a disco ball. You will look bewitchingly beautiful on Diwali night if you carry this outfit right. Wear a black corset top or noodle strap top for the extra touch of boldness.

Take our advice and do not focus on accessories. Just a simple diamond stud on ears will do. Let the focus be on your saree.

Shraddha Arya’s ice-blue lehenga

A Diwali style guide is incomplete without a lehenga, right? We picked this captivating look by Shraddha Arya for our Diwali-style diary. If you shy away from dark colors, and pastel is more your thing, then this ice-blue lehenga will make your Diwali evening look.

We love the all-over white threadwork that made the lehenga look festive. Pair white chandbalis on ears and a simple pendant for the statement look. Carry a silver zari work potli or a white small clutch to carry your lipstick and cash.

Diwali is a time to celebrate, so make sure you look your best and have a wonderful time. No matter what you choose to wear, make sure that you feel confident and beautiful in your outfit.

