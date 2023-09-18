Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash: Take cues on how to ace ethnic co-ord outfits this Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when the air is filled with anticipation and excitement. Preparations are in full swing to welcome Bappa at home. From decorating intricately designed idols to crafting beautiful floral arrangements, every detail is carefully considered. However, in the midst of all this fervor, we often overlook the importance of our outfits for this auspicious occasion. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's take cues from some of our favorite celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and others on how to ace ethnic co-ord outfits and make a stylish statement.

Rupali Ganguly's Sky Blue Elegance

Rupali Ganguly, known for her stellar performances, has a knack for fashion as well. Take a look at her sky-blue silk pleated skirt paired with a cropped top in a subtle creme shade. What truly made this outfit stand out was the long, floor-length georgette shrug with intricate detailing that she gracefully draped over her ensemble. Rupali kept her look understated with minimal makeup, a simple kundan necklace, and a touch of lip gloss. This ensemble exuded elegance and charm, making it a perfect choice for the festive occasion.

Rubina Dilaik's Pretty in Pink

Rubina Dilaik, the mom-to-be, opted for a baby pink pleated skirt with side splits and delicate frills at the edge. Paired with an embellished blouse, this outfit exuded femininity and grace. To add an extra layer of allure, she wore a pink net cape that flowed beautifully with every step she took. Rubina completed her look with layered kundan jewelry and her hair styled in a chic side-swept style. This outfit is an excellent choice for those who wish to embrace style while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tejasswi Prakash's Striped Statement

Tejasswi Prakash, known for her bold fashion choices, showcased her unique style. She donned a striking ensemble that featured wide-legged striped pants paired with a parallel striped bralette. Adding an extra layer of flair, she wore a long, flowy shrug adorned with multicolored prints. Tejasswi accentuated her look with heavy earrings and opted for a sleek ponytail hairstyle. Her outfit was a perfect blend of style and comfort, ideal for those who like to make a bold statement.

Tina Dutta's Earthy Elegance

Tina Dutta's outfit choice is reminiscent of Tejasswi's style but with a unique twist. She wore a bottle green and creme-printed pants paired with a matching bralette and a coordinating shrug. The golden embellished crop top added a touch of glamor to her ensemble. Tina's outfit allows for versatility, as the crop top and pants can be worn without the jacket for a different look. This outfit strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort, making it a practical choice for the festivities.

Shraddha Arya's Traditional Grace

Shraddha Arya's look from last year's Ganesh Chaturthi was a sight to behold. She chose a vibrant yellow-colored peplum-style strappy top paired with a heavily embellished skirt and a matching dupatta. This outfit exuded traditional charm and elegance, making it a beautiful choice for the occasion. Shraddha's ensemble celebrated the rich tradition while maintaining a contemporary appeal.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, let these celebrity-inspired ethnic co-ord outfits guide your fashion choices. Whether you prefer understated elegance like Rupali Ganguly, pretty in pink like Rubina Dilaik, bold stripes like Tejasswi Prakash, earthy tones like Tina Dutta, or traditional grace like Shraddha Arya, there's a style for everyone.

Remember, dressing up for the festivities not only adds to the celebration but also allows you to express your unique style and personality. So, go ahead and embrace the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with fashion-forward ethnic co-ord outfits that make you shine bright on this auspicious occasion.

