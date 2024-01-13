Rupali Ganguly urges netizens to not spread hate for any of Anupamaa's characters; What happened?

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name following her performance in Anupamaa. The actress enjoys a huge fan base in the industry and has been setting new benchmarks with her talent. The 46-year-old actress' ability to effortlessly bring characters to life is truly inspiring. Recently, Rupali took to social media and asked netizens not to spread hate for any characters on the show.

Rupali Ganguly requests netizens to send in positivity

As per Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra's latest Instagram post, he is back in the show but probably in a negative light. Seemingly, calling out netizens' reactions to Toshu's negative track led Rupali Ganguly to share her thoughts on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show … How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline! +"

Have a look at her tweet:

Further, she added, "Supporting ur favourite character and criticizing a character u donot like is understood but to pull down a human being who is just doing their job is disgusting especially by people who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities! #Anupamaa ++"

Requesting people to shower love on Anupamaa and send positivity, Rupali Ganguly penned, "With folded hands I request you all to send in positivity and love to our show Requesting all FDs Please could we make this space a happy zone instead of a war zone #Anupamaa +++"

Lastly, the actress asked the social media users to maintain dignity and to consider the show as a show itself. concluding her thoughts, Rupali tweeted, "With due respect to every solo from every fandom,I request you to kindly maintain grace and dignity while even criticizing any character! agar ho sake toh kuch din ke liye sirf show ko show ki tarah dekhiye,SM par jaakar negative comments karne ka madhyam mat banaiye

#Anupamaa"

Look at the tweet here:

Aashish Mehrotra's recent social post

Anupamaa is one of those shows that creates headlines owing to its unexpected twists and turns. The daily soap also grabs attention with its onscreen characters. Recently, Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Toshu in Anupamaa, shared a few snaps on social media, thereby hinting at his upcoming track in the show.

Captioning the post, the young actor wrote, "Apa fer milange….Back for your love #toshu #anupama Hungry for more and how…. Might end up hating me more… but thats the reward I accept with open hands…

Look at his post:

As per reports, Toshu is all set to bring a new twist to the show. After Vanraj Shah feels jealous of Anupamaa's success in America, he provokes Toshu against her. So, if it turns out to be true, the track will be interesting, indeed.

For the uninformed, Rupali Ganguly and Aashish Mehrotra visited Ujjain and also engaged in morning prayers at the Mahakal temple. The duo also went to seek blessings at Omkareshwar, thereby showing their devotion to Baba Mahakal. Treating fans to a glimpse of their holy visits, the actors shared photos and videos on their social media handles.

