Rupali Ganguly vs Esha Verma: Criminal defamation case adds new twist; actress’ lawyer Sana Raees Khan confirms her latest move
Actress Rupali Ganguly has taken a new step in her legal fight against stepdaughter Esha Verma.
In the fight between Rupali Ganguly and Esha Verma, the actress has escalated her legal battle by filing a criminal defamation complaint. This follows an earlier ₹50 crore civil defamation suit filed by Ganguly in the Bombay High Court, making headlines across the country. The Anupamaa actress' lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, has confirmed that they are pursuing both civil and criminal remedies.
The dispute began when Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma publicly accused the actress of having an affair with her father, Ashish K. Verma, while he was still married to her mother, Sapna. Esha also claimed that Rupali was the reason behind her parents' separation, alleged that she took her mother’s jewelry, and issued threats. These allegations, shared through interviews and social media, prompted Rupali to take legal action to protect her reputation.
Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, confirmed the latest move, saying, “Yes, we have filed a criminal defamation complaint following the civil one. Both remedies, civil and criminal, are being pursued. No individual should endure the trauma of public defamation without consequences for the perpetrator.”
The Bombay High Court recently granted Rupali temporary protection, prohibiting Esha from making or sharing defamatory statements about her. In response, Esha has removed all related posts from her social media accounts and made her Instagram profile private.
Rupali’s legal team sees this as a small victory, emphasizing the importance of accountability for malicious claims. “Justice is a shield against malicious attempts to harm one’s reputation,” Khan added.
The court’s order explicitly forbids Esha and anyone associated with her from posting or sharing defamatory content about Rupali on any platform until the case is resolved. This includes social media, digital and print media, or other public forums.
For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly, best known for her stint in Anupamaa is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple has a son, Rudransh. The businessman has two daughters from his first marriage.
