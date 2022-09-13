Rupali Ganguly's 'Aapko kya?' to Tejasswi Prakash's ‘Jab walk karte hai’: TV show dialogues that went viral

There are multiple TV shows which are going on the screens over the years, but very few of them are able to leave a mark in the hearts of the audience. Some dialogues of the actors become very popular -and iconic that people re-enact them even after years. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash’s hilarious English accent dialogue in the show Naagin 6 went viral on social media, when Janhvi Kapoor gave a hilarious twist to the dialogue. Along the same lines, there have been numerous dialogues by actresses like Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly and others, which became quite popular. Here we have listed some of them below.

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. One of her monologue where she is seen giving a befitting reply to her ex-husband Vanraj, has become quite popular. She said, “Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?"

Rupal Patel

Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben was seen in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Years after her show went off air, her dialogue with her daughter in law Gopi has gone viral. In the dialogue, she is seen asking her ‘Rasode me kon tha?”

Shehnaaz Gill

The lovely actress rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. In a clip she is seen speaking, “Such a boring day, such a boring people”. A popular musician turned it into a fun song, which went viral on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash

The actress is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. As per plot twist, she played the role of a NRI and spoke in a funny accent. One of her dialogue has gone viral on social media, where she says, ‘Jab walk karti hai toh time nahi dekhti aur time dekhkar walk nahi karte”.

Ratna Pathak

Ratna Pathak played the role of Maya Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was often seen scolding her daughter-in-law Monisha with her pet dialogue, “This is so middle class beta!”

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years. Though many of her dialogue and actions became very popular, but her ‘Hey Maa Mataji’ has been the most popular among masses.

Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak played the role of Hansa in the popular sitcom Khichadi. She was shown as a very lazy person and her dialogue, ‘Mai toh thak gayi bhaisaab’ had gone viral on social media.

Shilpa Shinde

The actress played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Her dialogue, ‘Sahi pakde hai’ is quite popular among her fans.

