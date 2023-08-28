Rupali Ganguly's birthday wish highlights mother's role in her acting success

Rupali Ganguly, an illustrious name in the realm of Indian television, has captivated audiences with her remarkable acting prowess. Currently reigning over the industry with her stellar performance in the hit drama Anupamaa, Rupali has carved a niche for herself. Owing to her stellar performance, lovely personality, and humble attitude, the actress enjoys immense popularity among fans. She keeps her followers entertained with regular updates on the professional and personal front on social media. Today, the actress penned a note for her mom, Rajni Ganguly to celebrate her birthday.

Rupali Ganguly shares gratitude for her mother's support in her career

Today marks a special day in Ganguly's personal life. The talented actress took to her social media to wish her mother on her birthday and extend her gratitude. SHe uploaded a video that contained snapshots of times spent with her mother. While one photo shows her mother with her newborn son, Rudransh, another one shows her with her mother and her pet dog, and others are from trips they took together as a family. Her heartfelt post read, "Happy Birthday Mummy. For supporting my decision to become an actor... Thank you. And Thank you for the million other things that you have done for me always. Love u forever. May you be healthy and happy always."

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post here:

Reaction of netizens

Rupali's message resonated deeply with her fans and followers, who rushed to shower her post with an outpouring of love and admiration. Many praised the bond between a mother and a daughter, highlighting the significance of having a strong support system, especially when pursuing a career as demanding as acting. The post struck a chord, with many sharing their personal stories and expressing their own gratitude towards their mothers. One user wrote, "Mothers, the ultimate support system." A few also got busy bringing out resemblances between how similar Rupali Ganguly and her mother look. Others commented, "Happy birthday aunty" on the post.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is born to the accomplished film director Anil Ganguly and Rajni Ganguly, she has an impressive lineage in the entertainment world. Her journey began at the tender age of seven, debuting in her father's film Saaheb in 1985.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande set to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show with husband Vicky Jain?