Rupali Ganguly's dance moves on song Aage Peeche take the internet by storm; Watch video

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of the industry for a long time now and over years, she has worked on several projects. Currently, she is enjoying the fame of her character Anupamaa and is appreciated by the masses. This 45-year-old actress not only excels in acting but also maintains an active social media life to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and posted a funny reel that proves that this talented actress knows how to maintain an interesting social media presence.

In the latest reel, Rupali can be seen lip-syncing on film Golmaal's hit song, Aage Peeche. She captioned the video, "No one watches you harder than those who dislike you. Remember to give them a good show!!"

"Finally your reels are back.. and your caption damn what a savage reply loved it, Nice you are beautiful and love you so much, Ohho subha subha itni cuteness," Rupali's fans showered the post with comments as soon as it went viral.

Another fan commented, "We do the same but bcoz we love u mam ur award collection at the back." These comments are making it quite evident that fans love her reels.

Rupali's work front

Rupali made her acting debut with a show named Sukanya in 2000 and rose to fame with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai along with Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan. She has also been part of popular shows like- Parvarrish, Sanjivani, and Bhabhi.She has also participated in reality shows like- Bigg Boss 1 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa revolves around a middle-class woman who often gets mocked for being a homemaker and to make matters worse, her husband began an extramarital affair with another woman. Things start getting better when Anupamma decides to find her own identity in society.

