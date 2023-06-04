Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin K Verma shares precious throwback PIC with her; Anupamaa star REACTS

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Over the years, Rupali has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Speaking about her personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son named Rudransh. Rupali and Ashwin often share glimpses of their family on her social media handle.

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma's throwback PIC:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin K Verma, took to his social media handle and shared a precious throwback picture with the actress. In the caption of this photo, she wrote, "Mirror mirror on the wall, Magic crystal in the ball, Don’t want much, ….but just to be happy, I called... Marry her, they said in unison, she is as good as it gets, to having it all!"

As soon as this post was up, Rupali Ganguly was quick enough to comment on Ashwin's post. The Anupamaa actress wrote, "This was 21 years back …. Agra ….I love you." Rupali's co-star Jaswir Kaur also commented on his post and wrote, "Aaaawwwww."

Take a look at the post here-

Rupali Ganguly's professional life:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

