Rupali Ganguly’s step-daughter Esha Verma makes shocking claims about Anupamaa actress and Ashwin Verma’s son

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of physical and mental abuse.

Television’s leading actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma have been making headlines for the past few days after her stepdaughter Esha Verma levelled shocking allegations against them. Now, the 26-year-old has made another explosive statement claiming that Ganguly and Verma’s son Rudransh is illegitimate.

In a conversation with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Esha Verma shared that his father, Ashwin Verma gave the divorce papers to her mother twice and left for India without informing anyone. Esha and her family got to know about Rupali Ganguly and Verma’s marriage and the birth of their son from the news.

Verma adds, “We were not informed about anything. It is so disturbing that you go to India and you are told by your father that he doesn’t want to meet you. He was with Rupali and their son who was born illegitimately. They say he was born premature but it's all lies. They got married in February and she gave birth in August. I have strong supporting evidence."

It all started when Esha’s old Twitter post from 2020 went viral recently. In that post, she accused the Anupamaa actress of feeding strange medications to her dad and claimed that she had an affair with Ashwin while he was in the second marriage. Calling her ‘cruel-hearted’, she held the actress responsible for separating Verma from his family. She even mentioned the actress giving her death threats whenever she called her father.

For those who came late, Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma. They got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Before tying the knot with Rupali Ganguly, the businessman was married twice. Ganguly and Verma tied the knot in 2013 and they welcomed their son, Rudransh in the same year.

Esha Verma currently resides in the United States with her mom and elder sister. She talked about how her mom had to juggle between two to three jobs to support the family and raise them without their father, Ashwin’s help.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

