Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter responds to actress' recent comments about her allegations; Esha Verma writes, 'Fame, money, power may shield truth for...'

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma has responded to the actress’ recent comment on the controversy surrounding them. In a social media post, the 26-year-old talked about how influential people with fame and wealth disguise the truth and set bad examples. Without naming the Anupamaa actress, Verma mentioned that her posts are a response to the recent comments.

On December 11, Esha Verma made the first post in which she wrote that character is not about what one says, rather what one does. She writes , “Fame,money and power, may shield the truth for a time, but they can never erase the harm caused.” Writing about how actions define character and true integrity comes from accountability and change, she mentions that she believes karma and universe will balance the scales.

Check out Esha Verma’s posts below:

Then came another post in which she indirectly called out Rupali Ganguly. It reads, “What examples are we setting… especially adults in position of influence- for children and future generations when selfish actions harm others for personal gains?” She further writes that individuals who protect their identity will not take accountability. This post came with her signature at the bottom.

In the next post, she clearly writes, “Yes, this is a response to recent comments.” She adds that she believes in standing up for what’s right and addressing falsehoods whenever they arise.

Advertisement

For the unversed, at a recent event when Rupali Ganguly was asked about being affected by the controversy surrounding, she replied that it affects her. The Anupamaa actress stated that people who love her will continue loving her and sometimes, people go through bad phases, but the truth always comes out.

For those who came late, Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and his ex-wife Sapna Verma. They got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Before tying the knot with Rupali Ganguly, the businessman was married twice. Ganguly and Verma tied the knot in 2013 and they welcomed their son, Rudransh in the same year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma breaks her silence after actress files defamation suit; ‘I’m just going to be private’