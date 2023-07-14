Ruslaan Mumtaz returns to Mumbai after being STRANDED in Manali floods; Thanks THIS person

Popular television and Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz was stuck in Himachal Pradesh owing to the floods and landslides. The actor was in Manali for a film shoot and was in for a rude shock with the disaster struck the state. The 40-year-old actor, in an interview, revealed that he had taken a break from the shoot and happened to witness nature in its fury with heavy water flooding down the roads, knocking out the tall trees too.

The actor confessed that this sight numbed him. He also added that while he marvelled at the fact that the locals were unfazed by the situation, the owner of the hotel informed all the guests to immediately vacate the place. The actor safely made his way back to Mumbai and this is what he had to say about his experience there.

Ruslaan Mumtaz thanks his host as he safely returns to Mumbai

Ruslaan Mumtaz thanked his host Nakul Mahant for being a real-life hero and ensuring safety throughout the difficult time. The actor further added how Nakul also ensured the safety of the film crew. Ruslaan took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for all of Nakul’s help. He wrote’’ He made timely decisions and throughout this ordeal was a roof over our head and hot food, you have the prayers and wishes of the guests and your staff”. He also posted a picture of a river for not harming him. The actor is grateful to be back in Mumbai without any harm

Take a look at the Post

On the Work Front

Ruslaan Mumtaaz is known for his films Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar and Tere Sang. He also featured in popular tv shows Jee le Zara and Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke.

