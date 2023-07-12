Ruslaan Mumtaz stuck in Manali floods; Actor is figuring out how to return

The Himachal Pradesh flood has affected locals and travelers alike. For the uninitiated, the monsoon rains have wreaked havoc leading many roads to be washed away and people being stranded in their cars and hotels without any network coverage. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is also stuck in the floods. One of the most popular television actors. he was shooting for a project in Manali and took to social media to update his fans about his ordeal. Soon after he shared that he is stranded in a flooded area, fans and netizens shared their concerns for the actor's safety.

Ruslaan Mumtaz stuck in Himachal Pradesh

Ruslaan was shooting for a film in Manali and he uploaded a series of photos and videos from the picturesque hill station on social media. A few days back the Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor shared a video of the floods and shared that he and his team took shelter in a local school. Sharing a series of photos and videos, the actor said, "Never imagined I would get actually stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple."

This is the video Ruslaan shared:

Ruslaan Mumtaz figuring out how to return

Yesterday, the actor dropped a video on his Instagram story where he shared that he is safe and took shelter in a hotel. Talking about the recent update, he shared, "The rain is stopped, and the river has subsided. I've been fortunate enough to stay in a hotel. I'm fine and I have been doing well. I wanted to inform everyone as I have been getting a lot of messages regarding my safety. The crew is also safe. We have to figure out how to reach back, hopefully, we will soon be in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ruslaan shared that he is taking it slow in terms of his acting choices. He was seen in a few music videos last year and reportedly, the actor is now busy shooting for a film.

