Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Jeetendra reveals how Sridevi helped him during Himmatwala shoot

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show format that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost 3 decades. The show introduced the world to talented powerhouses such as Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Vaishali Mhade, who has carved a name for themselves in the industry. Zee TV is giving some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the grandest stage once again with the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs . This season viewers are getting to watch a fresh panel of judges including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan, guide the young singing sensation with Bharti Singh entertaining one and all as the host.

As the top 10 contestants continue to mesmerize one and all with their fantastic singing, a surprise awaits the viewers this weekend as the Superstars of Bollywood – Govinda and Jeetendra will be seen gracing the special episode ‘The Dancing Heroes’. While all the contestants gave some outstanding performances this week, it was contestant Rafa and Prajyot’s performance to the songs ‘Taki o Taki’ and ‘O Lal Dupatte Wali’ that made Jeetendra reveal an interesting anecdote about his Himmatwala co-star, late Sridevi.

Jeetendra mentioned, “Sridevi was a great artist. I still remember, whenever I used to rehearse with her, she would get all the steps immediately. On the other hand, I needed at least six to seven rehearsals. To make it easier for her, I used to tell her that I will practice with the choreographer, but she was so humble and kind that she insisted on doing the practice with me as many times as needed to get the steps right. That was the kind of respect she gave.”

