Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Promo: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and CIRKUS team graces the show; WATCH

Rohit Shetty is one of the finest directors in the Bollywood industry and he is back with yet another entertainer. This time he is back with Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. As the release date of the film is coming closer, the team is busy with the promotions and events. Recently, the team of Cirkus went to the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and had a really great time. Cirkus team on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

In one of the videos shared by the official handle of the channel, we can see the team of Cirkus having a really fun time on the show as they came for the promotion of their film. In the upcoming episode, we will see little champ Jetshen Lama shocked everyone with her exceptional performance. Impressed by her performance, judge Shankar Mahadevan was seen giving the little one her first ever break. Moreover, in the episode we will see Ranveer and Rohit entertaining the audience and leaving everyone in splits. Well, we just can't wait for the episode to go on air. Check out the promo

About Cirkus Cirkus is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The film features Ranveer in a double role and the story takes place in the 1960s. The movie also marked the reunion of Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone after almost a decade. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Badshah and Lijo George-DJ Chetas. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

ALSO READ: Cirkus Song Current Laga Re: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rule the dance floor in energetic number