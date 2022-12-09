Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Tusshar Kapoor on his bond with Jeetendra: 'Took us decades to become friends'

Zee TV has offered talented young kids and Super Moms a chance to showcase their talent, and continuing this, the channel is now offering exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine. The 9th edition of Zee's popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs consists of the top 10 contestants who have become household names because of their talent. This weekend the viewers will surely have a gala time as Bollywood stars Tusshar Kapoor and Seerat Kapoor will be seen gracing the special episode– ‘Fathers- The Superheroes.’

While all the Li’l Champs impressed the judges as well as the special guest with their amazing performances, it was Tusshar Kapoor’s revelation of his bond with his father- Jeetendra that left everyone in awe. Tusshar Kapoor mentioned, “I am an 80s kid, so there has always been a sense of respect in me for my father. But as decades passed, and when I became an actor, papa and I always had so much to talk and share about. He used to give me advice on improving my acting skills, however, the respect I have for him is irreplaceable and I believe it will always be there. Regardless, I must mention that it took me decades to become friends with my father.”

About Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs:

In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9th season, viewers are getting to watch a fresh panel of judges including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan, guide the young singing sensation with Bharti Singh entertaining one and all as the host. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.