Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Shradha Mishra wins trophy, takes home Rs 10 lakhs; says 'This is a dream come true for me'

In the grand finale filled with music, emotion, and celebration, Shradha Mishra emerged as the winner of the latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The Mumbai-based singer lifted the coveted trophy after months of hard work, dedication, and stunning performances that won over both the judges and the audience. Finalists Subhasree Debnath and Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Shradha Mishra’s journey on the show was marked by her consistent excellence and her ability to connect with listeners through her soulful voice. Reflecting on her win, Shradha said, “This is a dream come true for me. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a transformative learning experience, thanks to the constant support and guidance of my mentors. Recording my first OG single, ‘Dhokebazi,’ composed by Sachin-Jigar, was a milestone moment, and I am overwhelmed by the love it received. I’m carrying a treasure trove of memories and looking forward to embarking on my singing career with renewed passion. Thank you to everyone who made this journey so beautiful.”

The grand finale was a dazzling event, featuring powerful performances by the top six finalists, including Shradha, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar, Subhasree Debnath, Bidisha Hatimuria, Parvathi Meenakshi, and Maharshi Sanat Pandya. Shradha’s incredible versatility and determination helped her stand out among the immensely talented group.

Advertisement

The evening of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's grand finale also saw breathtaking performances from the show’s mentors—Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa—along with appearances by legendary singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti, and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

With this win, Shradha Mishra has not only etched her name into the hearts of millions but also taken her first step toward a promising musical career. Fans eagerly await what’s next for this rising star. The 24-year-old who hails from Agra took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakhs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 18: ‘Eisha ne shuru mein bol diya tha wo engaged hain’, Shilpa Shinde’s comment makes Eisha Singh react