Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim’s positive reaction to viral ‘La La La La’ memes on social media

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohommad Nazim has finally reacted to the memes on the ‘La La La La’ background music from the show going viral on Instagram reels. Nazim said that he is responding positively to all the memes as the actor is a bit cautious about his sister, sister-in-law and fans reading his content. He also shares how such memes and posts affect his popularity.

Checkout the viral Instagram meme:

Adding to his response, Nazim also said how the audience still recognizes him in the popular character of Ahem Ji from the corresponding show and it makes him quite overwhelmed. The actor also shared about social media being a very powerful tool and how he is using it currently to make his presence even more stronger as well as to promote his upcoming film, by making use of his Punjabi roots. Nazim at the end says that he isn’t affected by any of the memes and he has quite a positive approach towards everything on social media.

Fans’ hilarious reaction to the meme

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is the most preferred show for social media users in order to create memes. This phenomenon started back in 2020 during lockdown when music producer Yashraj Mukhate composed a viral song on Kokila Ben’s famous dialogue ‘rasode mein kaun tha’. Now that the ‘La La La La’ meme is going viral on Instagram reels, it is noteworthy to read these fans' responses on the meme.

About Mohammad Nazim

Indian actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji was born on January 1, 1986, and is well-known for his roles in the Hindi television world. Shaurya Aur Suhani was his television debut. His role in the popular soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2010–17), one of the longest-running shows in India, as Ahem and Jaggi Parag Modi, helped him get recognition. To promote Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Nazim played the same double role again in 2020. Nazim portrayed Saksham Modi, the primary male lead, in Star Bharat’s serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe from August 2021 to June 2022.

About Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a popular Hindi television series, which is distributed by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. After making its Star Plus debut on May 3, 2010, it went on to become one of India's longest-running television shows. The show became a massive hit with an ensemble cast including Mohammad Nazim, Rucha Hasabnis, Rupal Patel, Giaa Manek (who was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee), Tanya Sharma, Rohit Suchanti Amar Upadhyay, Sonam Lamba, Kunal Singh, and Vishal Singh.

