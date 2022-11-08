Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale blessed with a baby boy
Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame actress Rucha Hasabnis happiness is unbounded as the actress has been blessed with her second child. She is a popular name in the telly industry. She became a household name as Rashi after the show and her performance was quite appreciated by the audience. She shared a post on social media where she made the announcement.
Rucha Hasabnis shared a post which comprised a picture of her little baby and the couple holding a plaque card which said 'you are magic'. She wrote in the post, 'Ruhi's sidekick is here! And its a baby BOY!!!'
See post here-
Her former costar Nazim Khilji and other actors like Adaa Khan, Kajal Pisal and others wished the actress.
About Rucha Hasabnis
The actress married Rahul Jagdale in 2015 and she took a break from acting afterwards. On 10 December 2019, she gave birth to a daughter and now the actress had shared the shared the news of becoming a mother again in August this year.
Rucha married to Rahul in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on January 26, 2015. Her husband is not from the entertainment industry. The actress has been enjoying the motherhood phase to the fullest and keeps sharing pictures from her life.
