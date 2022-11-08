Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale blessed with a baby boy

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame actress Rucha Hasabnis happiness is unbounded as the actress has been blessed with her second child. She is a popular name in the telly industry. She became a household name as Rashi after the show and her performance was quite appreciated by the audience. She shared a post on social media where she made the announcement.

Rucha Hasabnis shared a post which comprised a picture of her little baby and the couple holding a plaque card which said 'you are magic'. She wrote in the post, 'Ruhi's sidekick is here! And its a baby BOY!!!'