Rupal Patel became a household name thanks to her stint on the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. During the coronavirus pandemic, when the lockdown prevailed across the nation, one of her dialogues from the show went viral after popular music composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate gave it a musical touch. Recently, Rupal opened up about her initial reaction after she watched her viral video.

Rupal Patel was shocked to watch her viral video

In an interaction with Josh Talks, Rupal Patel shared that she was shooting for another show on Star Plus, and the people on the set were discussing something about her video. Rupal explained that after she went home, one of her family members called and informed her about the viral clip.

Further, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame added, "Shocked thi jab maine pehli baar dekha. Mera chehra utar gaya. Maine kaha ki yeh toh maine aise dialogue bola hi nahi hai. Matlab kya ho raha hai. Aap yakeen maaniyega ki maine kam se kam teen se chaar baar wo dekha video tab jaake mujhe samjh mein aaya (I was shocked when I watched it for the first time. I was confused. I recall that I did not say that dialogue in this way. Trust me, I watched that video at least three to four times, and then I got an understanding of it)."

Opening up more about it, Rupal Patel revealed that she called Yashraj and extended warm wishes to him for presenting her dialogue in a new way. The actress even added that the composer expected that she would scold him, but Yashraj was a bit surprised when she sent warm wishes to him.

About Rupal Patel

Popularly known for her portrayal of Kokila Modi in one of the longest-running daily soaps, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rupal Patel also has shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Tera Mera Saath Rahe in her portfolio. For those who are unversed, Rupal Patel has been to the National School of Drama for training in acting.

