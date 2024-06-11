Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim aka Aham recalls abusing Devoleena Bhattacharjee on sets; Report

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has kept viewers hooked to the television screens for a long time. Even after years of the show going off air, it continues to garner attention because of the viral memes that netizens create from certain scenes from the show. The serial starred Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim in lead roles among others.

Now, in a recent conversation, Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem ji opened up about not getting along with Devoleena on sets and abusing her.

Mohammad Nazim on not getting along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya started with Gia Manek, Mohammed Nazim, Rucha Hasabnis, Vishal Singh, and Rupal Patel, among others in lead roles. Later, Gia Manek was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to a report in Times Now, in a recent interview with Telly Masala, Mohammad Nazim who played the lead role of Ahem Modi recalled his fights with Devoleena on sets and how he once abused her.

The actor said, “We were rehearsing for one of our scenes once and one thing led to the other, I said things to her amid all this and also abused her.” He also added that after this incident they didn’t speak to each other for more than six to eight months.

Check out Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actors' post:

How Devoleena and Nazim’s fight affected the show

Mohammad Nazim also mentioned that the fight between them impacted the show in a positive way. He revealed they got so competitive that they delivered their best.

“We would not talk to each other but we had to do our scenes together. So we would always compete in our mind, compete to perform better than the other one. Amid all this our scenes started coming out very well and that in turn worked for the show,” added the actor known for his role of Ahem Modi.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor also shared how their fight was resolved. He mentioned it was just an ego clash and one day they just laughed it off on sets. After this, they didn’t even remember what they were fighting about.

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was one of the longest-running television shows that aired between 2010 and 2017 for two seasons.

