Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Janaki Baa, Aparna Kanekar passes away; co-star Lovey Sasan pays heartfelt tribute

Television actress Aparna Kanekar is best known for her role as Janaki Baa in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Unfortunately, the actress passed away after she was rushed to the hospital on November 3. Her co-star from the serial, Lovey Sasan penned an emotional note for the late actress.

Aparna Kanekar passed away at the age of 83

According to a report in The Indian Express, Lovey Sasan, who played Paridhi in the serial, Saath Nibhana Saathiya revealed that the senior actress was rushed to the hospital on November 3. Reportedly, she was not keeping well for some time and was on a liquid diet. However, her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last at the hospital where she was admitted.

Check out the post that Lovey Sasan shared:

Lovey Sasan uploaded a photo with the late co-star and penned an emotional note on social media. In the picture, the actress dressed in a lehenga kissed and hugged Aparna Kanekar. Other actors dropped comments on her post sharing their condolences.

Her caption reads, "My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once in lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on."

As soon as the post was shared, the late actress' co-star Kajal Pisal commented, “Om Shanti" on the post. Actress Tanya Sharma wrote, "Rest in peace." Fans of the actress commented how much they would miss her as they wrote, "We will never forget her, om shanti!" Another commented, "So sorry for your loss!! Loved seeing her on SNS!! Rest easy Baa!."

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was a popular serial that aired on Star Plus from May 2010 to 2017. Actress Aparna Kanekar joined the cast in 2011 as Janaki Baa. Prior to her, Jyotsna Karyekar used to play the role.

