Saawan Aa Gaya Poster OUT: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's romantic music video to release on THIS date

Popular celebs Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The duo have a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and they often dish out relationship goals. Just a way it is a delight to watch them in real life, JasLy's on-screen chemistry is equally compelling. There have been several times when Jasmin and Aly have treated fans by showcasing their on-screen relationship by collaborating for music videos. The couple recently joined hands for a music album titled Aalah De Bandeya and now they are all set to delight the fans again.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's new song:

A few minutes ago, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared a glimpse and announced the release date of their new music video on social media. The actress shared the poster of their new upcoming romantic dual 'Saawan Aa Gaya'. Sharing the poster with their fans and followers, Jasmin captioned, "#SawaanAaGaya coming your way with Symphony of LovReleasing 25th August." As soon as this poster was uploaded on Instagram, JasLy fans went gaga over their collaboration and expressed their excitement in the comment section.

Take a look at Saawan Aa Gaya's poster here-

About Saawan Aa Gaya:

Starring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Saawan Aa Gaya is sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The lyrics are penned by Rohanpreet Singh and composed by him. Saawan Aa Gaya will release on August 25 on T Series YouTube channel.

Prior to Saawan Aa Gaya, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin collaborated on a song titled Allah De Bandeya which was released on August 9, 2023.

Earlier while talking about their equation, Aly had shared, "Nothing has changed we are the same as we were earlier. There is no unnecessary possessiveness or questions from both side. It is the same and the best. Because I think be it friendship, relationship or any other equation, you have to save it yourself. You must know how it is going, and you must never add unnecessary effort. If you overthink things about your partner then your relationship is standing at the last point. What is she doing? Where is she? Why is she online? if you think this then the relationship will end. I think if a person thinks this then it is better to not be in a relationship. If you don't trust your partner then don't be in a relationship," concluded the actor.

