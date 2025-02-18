'Sab jo Latent kar rahe ho, aurato ki suraksha par dhyan do,' says Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose as she faces horrifying incident from stranger

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose recently took to her social media handle to share about a horrifying incident that took place when she was out with her friend. The actress was recently seen as a wildcard contestant in the hit controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 18. Taking to her Instagram story, Edin narrated the whole incident in detail how a stranger in his expensive Jaguar car followed her while she was traveling in a rickshaw along with her friend.

Edin Rose shared this horrifying experience with her followers and informed that she was wearing a "full tracksuit" when she was traveling and was stalked by a harasser. Edin explained, "Other than my fingers and eyes there is nothing that you can see, have to clear this out before the clothing police comes on here to school me on my clothing."

She added, "Me and a girl friend were going in a rickshaw from Juhu to Bandra like we always do yk to chill, get some air after a whole day of work, and sometimes yk people recognise us with our masks on too but today that was not the case, a man in a Jaguar, dr*nk followed us for 20 mins, swearing right to left because he's intoxicated and going with us to wherever we were headed."

Edin stated how the drunk driver jeopardised everyone's safety on the road and also assured her that he wouldn't stop following them even after the actress recorded his face and his car's number plate.

Here's Edin Rose's Instagram story where she shared the incident:

The Bigg Boss 18 fame revealed that when her rickshaw driver stopped the vehicle, even the stalker stopped his car and later ultimately stopped when she stopped her rickshaw near Juhu Police station. Expressing her opinion on the ongoing controversy of India's Got Latent, Edin revealed, "Sab jo latent latent karrahe ho, aurato ki suraksha par dhyan do (Everyone who is behind latent, should focus on women safety)."

Revealing more details about the harasser, Edin revealed, "This man was in a jaguar and comes from money and has the audacity to be a relentless creep, even when he knows he's being recorded. From his number plate I got his name and registration online, and then looked him up on ig & ofcourse I found him because ik exactly how he looks, as much as I want to post it on here I think it's better the law handles this."

The former contestant of Salman Khan hosted show expressed her concern for other women facing the same terrifying incident. She emphasised the importance of teaching men how to behave in public. She questioned, "What are we actually concentrating on, why is there no fear among these creeps, na law ka dar hai na kuch, as a society what are we doing to make sure our women are safe?"

Workwise, Edin Rose became a well-known face in the telly world after she entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card contestant.