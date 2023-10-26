'Sab yaha mere bacche hai': Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande takes Khaanzadi in her gang; Mannara feels left out

In Bigg Boss 17, things are starting to take a new turn in the house. Friendships and rivalries are shifting. Fans are glued to their screens for the drama, as housemates clash over chores. Ankita and Mannara, who were once close, seem to have lost their bond. Their relationship has changed drastically since the first episode.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra tiff over Khanzaadi

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's relationship in Bigg Boss 17 seems to be souring. In the previous episode, Ankita expressed her displeasure with Mannara's tone, calling her "baby". In the promo for the next episode, Mannara approaches Navid Sole, Isha Malviya, and Khanzaadi, but Khanzaadi tells her that she doesn't want to talk.

Take a look!

Khanzaadi was feeling very low and went to Ankita to seek consoling. Ankita tells Mannara, "Let her take her space and she will talk..." Mannara says that she is just standing there and letting her take her space. Mannara feels like an outsider and asks Ankita to make Khanzaadi her adopted daughter. Ankita also replies, "Yaha sab mere bacche hai..." (Everyone is my kids) Later Mannara taunts Ankita saying, "Aap iske kapde bhi dhodena..." to which Ankita mocks her saying, "Tujhse zaada chalte hai mere haath darling..." (My hands work more than you, darling).

Ankita and Mannara, once close allies, now have differences. Things have taken a turn for the worse, and tonight's episode is sure to be explosive.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita called Mannara a "kid," which upset Mannara. Mannara asserted her maturity and told Ankita that she didn't mean to hurt her feelings. However, Mannara then labeled Ankita a "dominating person" and warned Isha that Ankita would eventually try to bring her down.

After Ankita called Mannara a "kid," Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan reasoned with Mannara, telling her that she reacted immaturely and that Ankita swore to her father that she had no intention of hurting her feelings. Mannara later resolved her tiff with Ankita.

