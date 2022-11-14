Saba Ibrahim: Everything you need to know about Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are among the most popular celeb couple in the showbiz world and have a huge fan following. Both have carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with their talent and real-life chemistry. The couple is very active on all social media platforms and often gives their fans a glimpse of their personal life. Fans too shower their love on the couple for their down-to-earth behavior. Those who are ardent followers of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's YouTube channel are aware of how much they adore their sister Saba Ibrahim. They share a strong bond with her and their Instagram has several pictures which clearly define their close relationship. Alike Dipika and Shoaib, Saba Ibrahim is equally popular and talented and enjoys a massive number of followers on her social media accounts.

Saba Ibrahim was born on 23 December 1993 in Bhopal and presently lives in Mumbai. She is among the well-known social media influencer in India and has more than 1.4 million followers on her Instagram handle. Saba's account is flooded with her gorgeous pictures, interesting reels, and many videos where she is endorsing several beauty and clothing brands. Along with this, Saba is also a very active YouTuber and has 2.64 million subscribers on her channel named 'Saba Ka Jahaan'. Saba believes in sharing every important update about her life with her followers and fans also adore her for her unfiltered behavior.

Saba's Youtube channel consists of several videos of her such as her house vlogs, health & fitness tips, food recipes, and some glimpses from her outing with her family. In an old vlog, Saba also opened up on her weight loss journey and revealed how a healthy diet and constant determination helped her lose weight. After becoming a successful social media influencer, Saba also purchased a flat in Mumbai with her hard-earned money. Her flat is located in Shoiab and Dipika's building itself. Along with working as a full-time Youtuber, she is also a great designer, and designs most of her outfits, and has often shared pictures in them.

Saba Ibrahim's personal life:

Saba Ibrahim was in a relationship with her beau Khalid Niaz (Sunny) for six and a half years. She never disclosed her relationship to her followers and kept it under wrap. This year, her brother Shoaib and his wife Dipika took to their Youtube vlog and introduced Saba's boyfriend Khalid Niaz. After dating for a long time, Saba and Khalid decided to take the plunge and got married on November 6, 2022, in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Their dreamy pictures from the wedding went viral on social media, and her ardent fans were too elated to see a glimpse of it. Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's teary eyes pictures received immense love from their followers and were too beautiful.