Saba Ibrahim opens her house for Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar; Hits back at trolls who mocked her

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. They enjoy an immense fan following and maintain an active presence on social media. On 21 June 2023, Dipika Kakar gave birth to a baby boy but it was a premature delivery due to which, the newborn was admitted to the NICU ward. He was under observation for over three weeks, and finally, the duo got discharged on July 10, Monday. They got a warm welcome at home where their family members finally met the newest member of the family.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika staying at Saba's place

Dipika and Shoaib bought the apartment next to theirs a few months back. Now, they have a 5 BHK apartment, but renovation works are still undergoing. Dipika shared in her vlogs during pregnancy how she was shopping for their new place. In a heartwarming display of sibling love and support, Saba Ibrahim readily offered her house as a temporary haven for the new parents. As Shoaib and Dipika settle into their temporary abode, they continue to bask in the joy of parenthood while awaiting the completion of their home's renovations. Saba shared in her vlog, "Bhaiya and bhabhi are back from the hospital, and they themselves said they would stay int he upper floor."

Saba Ibrahim hits back at trolls

Shoaib's sister shared that she has often been mocked by others for not giving her place to the family members. Saba shared, "It is not my house only, it belongs to everyone in the family. But there are some people who think I do not give my house. I feel there's no reason to justify. Ammi said everyone will get to know at the right time. I always tell everyone to use it no matter where I stay." Shoaib's mother also added, "We believe in sharing everything with everyone."

