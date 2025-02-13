'Sabke paap dhoungi': Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly at airport after her return from Mahakumbh; WATCH

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known for essaying the role of Anupama in the hit show, Anupamaa, is one of the most famous actresses in the industry. The actress, who is very spiritual and an ardent devotee of Mahakal, recently visited Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh is currently happening in Prayagraj, where many celebrities are attending religious gatherings to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Similarly, Rupali also visited the city with her husband Ashwin Verma and her son Rudransh to be a part of the one-in-lifetime experience.

After her spiritual experience in Prayagraj, Rupali Ganguly, Ashwin Verma and their son Rudransh returned to Mumbai. As the family returned from their amazing spiritual journey, the actress and her family were clicked at the airport. When the paparazzi inquired about Rupali's experience at the Mahakumbh, she shared, "Bohot acha (It was very nice)."

The Anupamaa actress elaborated, "Sabhi ko jaana chahiye kumbh mai (Everyone should go to Mahakumb)." She then shows the paparazzi that she has brought GangaJal (holy water) from the Triveni River. Rupali then said, "Sabke paap dhoungi (Will wash everyone's sin)." She then informs the photographers that the airlines allow to get gangajal in the flight and everyone should get it.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, several Television celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more visited Mahakumbh to take a dip in the holy water.

Rupali Ganguly's name sparked in the news again after her stepdaughter Esha Verma recently shared an update on her Instagram story. Her stepdaughter leveled some serious allegations against her which prompted Ganguly to take the legal route. Currently, the legal battle is on and the two are fighting against each other. Rupali filed a defamation lawsuit for Rs 50 crore citing damage to her reputation after Esha accused the actress of physical and mental abuse.

Recently, Sana Raees Khan, who is the lawyer of Rupali Ganguly's case, told Pinkvilla that they have got interim relief from the court in Rupali Ganguly's defamation case against Esha. For the uninformed, the interim relief ensures that false and damaging content is restrained across all platforms, reinforcing that the law protects individuals from targeted attacks on their reputations. More details on their legal battle are yet to be out.