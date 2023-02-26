Sacchin Shrof gets remarried at 43, Neil Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Simple Kaul and more attend his wedding; PICS

Sacchin Shrof is among the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several shows over the years. The actor has been making headlines for several days owing to his personal life. For the unversed, Sacchin Shrof gave love a second chance and remarried at 43. The actor tied the knot on February 25 in Mumbai with Chandni who was a family friend. It is an arranged marriage setup and Chandni isn’t from the industry and is a part-time event organizer and interior designer. Chandni has been Sacchin's friend for several years, and it was only last month when Sacchin's family suggested that the actor gets married to her. Sacchin Shrof gets married:

On February 25, Sacchin Shrof took to his social media handle and shared several glimpses of his wedding on his Instagram story. Sacchin and Chandni looked amazing as they opted for a traditional outfit for the wedding and western attires for a post-wedding celebration. The wedding was a grand celebration as several celebs marked their gracious presence at Sacchin's wedding and wished the newly married couple. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's star cast were seen at Sacchin's wedding and they shared several photos with the newlyweds on their social media handles. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Yash Pandit, Mazher Sayed, Sheetal Shamik Maulik, Vihan V Verma, Munmun Dutta, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Tanvi Thakkar, Kishori Shahane Vij, Sunayana Fozdar, Nitish Bhaluni, Palak Sindhwani, and many others were seen at Sacchin-Chandini's wedding.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Earlier, Sacchin Shrod was married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. However, after nine years, the duo mutually parted ways in 2018, and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra. Sacchin Shrof's career: Sacchin Shrof has explored TV, OTT, and films and starred in several shows and web series. He has been a part of shows such as Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. Sacchin also starred in Prakash Jha’s Aashram and was also seen in Double XL, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. He was also seen playing the role of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A few months ago, Sacchin was roped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah replacing Shailesh Lodha.

ALSO READ: Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43 after divorce with Juhi Parmar; See adorable posts with his daughter