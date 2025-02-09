‘Sach me ameer ho gayi,' says Mawra Hocane as she shares more emotional moments from wedding with Ameer Gilani

Popular actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani and their wedding has been the talk of the town in India too. While the Pakistani duo is known for their talent, recently, they surprised the audiences when they dropped their heart-melting wedding photos. Yes, on February 5, 2025, Mawra and Ameer got married in a grand ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ever since then, social media has been flooded with amazing snaps from their big day.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have shared stunning new photos from their wedding, and they are absolutely gorgeous. This post captures a high emotional rush and showcases a range of feelings. In the first photo, Mawra appears emotional, with teary eyes, as she poses closely with her husband, Ameer. This post includes moments from walking down the aisle, candid conversations, joyous moments, family celebrations, lively dances, blessings, the jhoota chupai ceremony, and more.

All of these emotions and experiences have been beautifully captured and shared in this post. Sharing these photos, Mawra Hocane expressed her emotions and penned an emotional caption by writing, "sach mien ameer ho gayi mien toh" which means "Truly I am rich now."

Take a look at the post here-

These 20 pictures were just a few glimpses of Mawra and Ameer's wedding festivities. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see more pictures of their favorite couple's marriage.

As soon as this post was shared, as usual, it went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comment section by writing amazing comments for the couple. One fan wrote, "I’m at loss of words! MashAllah MashAllah!," another fan commented, "This day was straight out of a dream," another user wrote, "Such a special dayyyy! Everything was pure perfection MashaAllah!" and so on the comments continued.

For the uninformed, there were speculations about a possible romantic relationship between the two. Still, they did not address these rumors and often referred to each other as friends. So far, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress and Ameer have shared screen space in notable dramas, including the 2023 released Neem and Sabaat, which made it to the screens in 2020.