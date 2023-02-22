Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43 after divorce with Juhi Parmar; See adorable posts with his daughter
At present, Sacchin Shrof essays the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Popular actor Sacchin Shrof, who is presently essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is among the talented celebs of the industry. The actor is known for his acting prowess and has impressed the masses whenever he made an appearance on the screen. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is now making headlines owing to his personal life. For the unversed, Sacchin Shrof is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on February 25 in Mumbai. The source further spilled beans about the marriage and revealed that it's an arranged marriage and the bride-to-be isn’t from the industry and is a part-time event organizer and interior designer.
The wedding is an arranged marriage setup and it was only last month when Sacchin's family suggested that the actor gets married to her. Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion serious thought and thus decided to take the plunge. Earlier, he was married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. However, after nine years, the duo mutually parted ways in 2018, and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra. Despite having an erratic schedule, Sacchin manages to spend time with his daughter and also shares a glimpse of it with his fans. Now as the actor is all set to tie the knot again, let's look at the times when he proved to be a doting father.
See Sacchin Shrof's adorable posts with his daughter:
All smiles:
Partners in fun:
Adorable photo:
Candid moment:
Twinning:
Sacchin Shrof's career:
Sacchin Shrof has explored TV, OTT, and films and starred in several shows and web series. He has been a part of shows such as Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. Sacchin also starred in Prakash Jha’s Aashram and was also seen in Double XL, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. He was also seen playing the role of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A few months ago, Sacchin was roped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah replacing Shailesh Lodha.
About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:
Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
