Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati twist is unmissable

The legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on October 11th. It goes without saying that celebrities, fans and followers, and personalities from different fields showered him with love and heartfelt wishes. The social media platforms were abuzz with throwback photos, interesting stories, unseen snaps, anecdotes, and other personal moments that the well-wishers of Big B shared. What caught our eye is another legend’s wish for the actor- Sachin Tendulkar’s post for Amitabh Bachchan. It has a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist. Read on to find out what we are talking about.

Sachin Tendulkar’s wish for Amitabh Bachchan

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Amitabh Bachchan with a special post. The post of one legend wishing another legend is truly unique. The cricketer uploaded a picture of him with Big B on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. What caught our attention was the question on the screen. In the Kaun Banega Crorepati format, a question appeared on screen that reads, "Who is Amitabh Bachchan?" There are 4 options accompanying the question- A Superstar, an Icon, a Legend, and All of the above. The caption for the post reads, "Itne saalon se aapne sabse sawaal pooche hain, aaj main sabse sawaal poochta hun aapke liye! Janmdin ki dher saari shubhkamnayein Amit ji! @SrBachchan (Over the years, you have asked everyone so many questions, today, I will ask everyone a question for you. Warm wishes on your birtday.)"

Check out Sachin Tendulkar's post here:

Reposting the post on his account, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "My gratitude for your blessings." Fans of the actor even commented on the correct answer and wrote, "All of the above." Some also wished Big B on his birthday and wrote that he deserve all the love.

When Sachin Tendulkar appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati

It was in 2001 that Sachin Tendulkar appeared as a special guest in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was the 13th season of the show. The cricket legend was playing for the victims of the Gujarat earthquake. Sachin was accompanied by another cricketer, Vinod Kambli.

Currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is on air, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: 'You know me better than I know myself': Karan Kundrra reacts to Tejasswi Prakash's love-dipped birthday wish